T.I. Named Global Creative Consultant Of Rémy Martin Cognac

(AllHipHop News) Rapper T.I. was officially named Global Creative Consultant of the Rémy Martin Cognac brand yesterday (June 29th).

Under teams of the deal, T.I. will work to help with promotions, merchandising and digital media campaigns for a variety of the Rémy Martin cognac marques.

The rapper has already started offering creative input towards Rémy Martin’s “Things are Getting Interesting” campaign.

Rémy Martin will help T.I expand his K.I.N.G. Foundation by providing funds to the non-profit, which helps low income families through a variety of community-oriented programs.

“T.I. is a powerful voice in the entertainment world as a recording artist, actor and producer. And Rémy Martin recognizes the similarities between the art of producing fine cognacs and blending music and words to create hit songs,” said Lamar Johnson, Director of Marketing and Branded Entertainment, Rémy Cointreau USA, Inc. “We are very pleased to partner with T.I. to build upon our successful ‘Things are Getting Interesting’ marketing campaign.”

Rémy Martin and T.I. will work jointly to market and promote a new signature blend of the premium brand Rémy Martin V.S.O.P., which the rapper developed on a trip to the company’s headquarters.

“I’ve been a fan of Rémy Martin for many years so I’m honored to be working with them as creative consultant. And now after my trip to Cognac, I admire the brand’s genius even more. I’m excited about all the possibilities of this partnership,” said T.I.

T.I. seventh studio album King Uncaged is due in stores August 17th.

