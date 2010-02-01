Grammy Winners for 2010

Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s), if other than the artist.
Use Somebody
Kings Of Leon
Jacquire King & Angelo Petraglia, producers; Jacquire King, engineer/mixer
[RCA Records]
Album Of The Year
Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s)/Mixer(s) & Mastering Engineer(s), if other than the artist.
Fearless
Taylor Swift
Colbie Caillat, featured artist; Nathan Chapman & Taylor Swift, producers; Chad Carlson, Nathan Chapman & Justin Niebank, engineers/mixers; Hank Williams, mastering engineer
[Big Machine Records]
Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)
Thaddis Harrell, Beyoncé Knowles, Terius Nash & Christopher Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Track from: I Am… Sasha Fierce
[Music World Music / Columbia; Publishers: Songs of Peer/March 9th Publishing, 2082 Music/WB Music Publishing, Sony/ATV Tunes, Suga Wuga Music, B-Day Publishing/EMI April Music.]
Best New Artist
For a new artist who releases, during the Eligibility Year, the first recording which establishes the public identity of that artist.
Zac Brown Band
Best Female Pop Vocal Performance
For a solo vocal performance. Singles or Tracks only.
Halo
Beyoncé
Track from: I Am… Sasha Fierce
[Music World Music / Columbia]
Best Male Pop Vocal Performance
For a solo vocal performance. Singles or Tracks only.
Make It Mine
Jason Mraz
Track from: We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.
[Atlantic]
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals
For established duos or groups, with vocals. Singles or Tracks only.
I Gotta Feeling
The Black Eyed Peas
Track from: The E.N.D.
[Interscope Records]
Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals
For a collaborative performance, with vocals, by artists who do not normally perform together. Singles or Tracks only.
Lucky
Jason Mraz & Colbie Caillat
Track from: We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.
[Atlantic]
Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing 51% or more playing time of VOCAL tracks.
The E.N.D.
The Black Eyed Peas
[Interscope Records]
Best Dance Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.
Poker Face
Lady Gaga
RedOne, producer; Robert Orton, RedOne & Dave Russell, mixers
Track from: The Fame
[Streamline/Interscope/Konlive/Cherrytree]
Best Electronic/Dance Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.
The Fame
Lady Gaga
[Streamline/Interscope/Konlive/Cherrytree]
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing 51% or more playing time of VOCAL tracks.
Michael Bublé Meets Madison Square Garden
Michael Bublé
[143/Reprise]
Best Female R&B Vocal Performance
For a solo vocal performance. Singles or Tracks only.
Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)
Beyoncé
Track from: I Am… Sasha Fierce
[Music World Music/Columbia]
Best Male R&B Vocal Performance
For a solo vocal performance. Singles or Tracks only.
Pretty Wings
Maxwell
Track from: Blacksummers’ Night
[Columbia]
Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals
For duo, group or collaborative performances, with vocals. Singles or Tracks only.
Blame It
Jamie Foxx & T-Pain
[J Records]
Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances, with vocals. Singles or Tracks only.
At Last
Beyoncé
Track from: Cadillac Records Music From The Motion Picture
[Music World Music/Columbia]
Best Urban/Alternative Performance
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances, with vocals. Singles or Tracks only.
Pearls
India.Arie & Dobet Gnahore
Track from: Testimony: Vol. 2, Love & Politics
[Soulbird/Universal Republic]
Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. For Song Eligibility Guidelines see the Song Of The Year award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)
Thaddis Harrell, Beyoncé Knowles, Terius Nash & Christopher Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Track from: I Am… Sasha Fierce
[Music World Music / Columbia; Publishers: Songs of Peer/March 9th Publishing, 2082 Music/WB Music Publishing, Sony/ATV Tunes, Suga Wuga Music, B-Day Publishing/EMI April Music.]
Best R&B Album
For albums containing 51% or more playing time of VOCAL tracks.
Blacksummers’ Night
Maxwell
[Columbia]
Best Contemporary R&B Album
For albums containing 51% or more playing time of VOCAL tracks.
I Am… Sasha Fierce
Beyoncé
[Music World Music / Columbia]
Best Rap Solo Performance
For a solo Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.
D.O.A. (Death Of Auto-Tune)
Jay-Z
[Roc Nation]
Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group
For duo, group or collaborative performances of Rap only. Singles or Tracks only.
Crack A Bottle
Eminem, Dr. Dre & 50 Cent
Track from: Relapse
[Aftermath/Interscope]
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
For a Rap/Sung collaborative performance by artists who do not normally perform together. Singles or Tracks only.
Run This Town
Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West
[Roc Nation]
Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. For Song Eligibility Guidelines see the Song Of The Year award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
Run This Town
Jeff Bhasker, Shawn Carter, Robyn Fenty, Kanye West & Ernest Wilson, songwriters (Athanasios Alatas, songwriter) (Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West)
[Roc Nation; Publishers: EMI April Music, Carter Boys Music/Please Gimme My Publishing/EMI Blackwood/Chrysalis Songs/No ID Music/All The Above Publishing/Sony ATV/Annauhi Music/Athanasios Alatas Publishing.]
Best Rap Album
For albums containing 51% or more playing time of VOCAL tracks.
Relapse
Eminem
[Aftermath/Interscope]
Best Gospel Performance
For solo, duo, group as collaborative performances. Singles or tracks with vocal containing Gospel lyrics. All genres of Gospel music are eligible.
Wait On The Lord
Donnie McClurkin Featuring Karen Clark Sheard
Track from: We All Are One (Live In Detroit)
[Verity]
Best Gospel Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. For Song Eligibility Guidelines see the Song Of The Year award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
God In Me
Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell, songwriters (Mary Mary Featuring Kierra “KiKi” Sheard)
Track from: The Sound
[Columbia Records; Publishers: EMI April Music, Wet Ink Red Music, That’s Plum Song, It’s Tea Tyme.]