Grammy Winners for 2010

Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s), if other than the artist.

Use Somebody

Kings Of Leon

Jacquire King & Angelo Petraglia, producers; Jacquire King, engineer/mixer

[RCA Records]

Album Of The Year

Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s)/Mixer(s) & Mastering Engineer(s), if other than the artist.

Fearless

Taylor Swift

Colbie Caillat, featured artist; Nathan Chapman & Taylor Swift, producers; Chad Carlson, Nathan Chapman & Justin Niebank, engineers/mixers; Hank Williams, mastering engineer

[Big Machine Records]

Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)

Thaddis Harrell, Beyoncé Knowles, Terius Nash & Christopher Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Track from: I Am… Sasha Fierce

[Music World Music / Columbia; Publishers: Songs of Peer/March 9th Publishing, 2082 Music/WB Music Publishing, Sony/ATV Tunes, Suga Wuga Music, B-Day Publishing/EMI April Music.]

Best New Artist

For a new artist who releases, during the Eligibility Year, the first recording which establishes the public identity of that artist.

Zac Brown Band

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance

For a solo vocal performance. Singles or Tracks only.

Halo

Beyoncé

Track from: I Am… Sasha Fierce

[Music World Music / Columbia]

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance

For a solo vocal performance. Singles or Tracks only.

Make It Mine

Jason Mraz

Track from: We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.

[Atlantic]

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

For established duos or groups, with vocals. Singles or Tracks only.

I Gotta Feeling

The Black Eyed Peas

Track from: The E.N.D.

[Interscope Records]

Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals

For a collaborative performance, with vocals, by artists who do not normally perform together. Singles or Tracks only.

Lucky

Jason Mraz & Colbie Caillat

Track from: We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.

[Atlantic]

Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing 51% or more playing time of VOCAL tracks.

The E.N.D.

The Black Eyed Peas

[Interscope Records]

Best Dance Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

Poker Face

Lady Gaga

RedOne, producer; Robert Orton, RedOne & Dave Russell, mixers

Track from: The Fame

[Streamline/Interscope/Konlive/Cherrytree]

Best Electronic/Dance Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

The Fame

Lady Gaga

[Streamline/Interscope/Konlive/Cherrytree]

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing 51% or more playing time of VOCAL tracks.

Michael Bublé Meets Madison Square Garden

Michael Bublé

[143/Reprise]

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance

For a solo vocal performance. Singles or Tracks only.

Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)

Beyoncé

Track from: I Am… Sasha Fierce

[Music World Music/Columbia]

Best Male R&B Vocal Performance

For a solo vocal performance. Singles or Tracks only.

Pretty Wings

Maxwell

Track from: Blacksummers’ Night

[Columbia]

Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

For duo, group or collaborative performances, with vocals. Singles or Tracks only.

Blame It

Jamie Foxx & T-Pain

[J Records]

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances, with vocals. Singles or Tracks only.

At Last

Beyoncé

Track from: Cadillac Records Music From The Motion Picture

[Music World Music/Columbia]

Best Urban/Alternative Performance

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances, with vocals. Singles or Tracks only.

Pearls

India.Arie & Dobet Gnahore

Track from: Testimony: Vol. 2, Love & Politics

[Soulbird/Universal Republic]

Best R&B Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. For Song Eligibility Guidelines see the Song Of The Year award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)

Thaddis Harrell, Beyoncé Knowles, Terius Nash & Christopher Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Track from: I Am… Sasha Fierce

[Music World Music / Columbia; Publishers: Songs of Peer/March 9th Publishing, 2082 Music/WB Music Publishing, Sony/ATV Tunes, Suga Wuga Music, B-Day Publishing/EMI April Music.]

Best R&B Album

For albums containing 51% or more playing time of VOCAL tracks.

Blacksummers’ Night

Maxwell

[Columbia]

Best Contemporary R&B Album

For albums containing 51% or more playing time of VOCAL tracks.

I Am… Sasha Fierce

Beyoncé

[Music World Music / Columbia]

Best Rap Solo Performance

For a solo Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

D.O.A. (Death Of Auto-Tune)

Jay-Z

[Roc Nation]

Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group

For duo, group or collaborative performances of Rap only. Singles or Tracks only.

Crack A Bottle

Eminem, Dr. Dre & 50 Cent

Track from: Relapse

[Aftermath/Interscope]

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

For a Rap/Sung collaborative performance by artists who do not normally perform together. Singles or Tracks only.

Run This Town

Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West

[Roc Nation]

Best Rap Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. For Song Eligibility Guidelines see the Song Of The Year award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Run This Town

Jeff Bhasker, Shawn Carter, Robyn Fenty, Kanye West & Ernest Wilson, songwriters (Athanasios Alatas, songwriter) (Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West)

[Roc Nation; Publishers: EMI April Music, Carter Boys Music/Please Gimme My Publishing/EMI Blackwood/Chrysalis Songs/No ID Music/All The Above Publishing/Sony ATV/Annauhi Music/Athanasios Alatas Publishing.]

Best Rap Album

For albums containing 51% or more playing time of VOCAL tracks.

Relapse

Eminem

[Aftermath/Interscope]

Best Gospel Performance

For solo, duo, group as collaborative performances. Singles or tracks with vocal containing Gospel lyrics. All genres of Gospel music are eligible.

Wait On The Lord

Donnie McClurkin Featuring Karen Clark Sheard

Track from: We All Are One (Live In Detroit)

[Verity]

Best Gospel Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. For Song Eligibility Guidelines see the Song Of The Year award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

God In Me

Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell, songwriters (Mary Mary Featuring Kierra “KiKi” Sheard)

Track from: The Sound

[Columbia Records; Publishers: EMI April Music, Wet Ink Red Music, That’s Plum Song, It’s Tea Tyme.]

Also On Hot 96.3: