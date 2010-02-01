Grammy's Exploit Michael Jackson's Children

M.J. is ROLLING over in his gave. Last night his children (Prince and Paris) were submitted to accept his “Grammy” on his behalf. First let me say if he was alive that NEVER EVER would have happened. Michael was extremely protective of his children and would have never allowed them in the public eye. Pretty sad that the Jackson family and the producers of the Grammy’s would even allow such a thing. Second, let’s touch on that 3D MJ tribute. Gee, I know, let’s get some talent that know one wants to see like Celine Dion and Smokey Robinson and get them to perform one of Michael’s lesser know songs and do it all in 1980’s 3D TV! If you didn’t buy or receive your 3D glasses from Target you missed out on something much better that Avatar in IMAX 3D. No, not really. Horrible!!! Some other media outlet’s headlines were “Jackson’s 3-D Tribute Is a Hit at Grammy Awards” Really? I think it was more like a hit below the waist. It was all a ratings ploy to get us to sit through nothing. I mean NOTHING! I’m not sure I have ever been so sickened with the music industry. I am boycotting next years Grammy’s.

Also On Hot 96.3: