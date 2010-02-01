Young Buck Goes After 50

It looks like 50 is making enemies everywhere… According to HipHopWired.com, Young Buck continues his assault on 50 Cent and G-Unit and this time went on a verbal tirade against his nemesis during a concert over the weekend in Detroit and also made point that his issues had nothing to do with Eminem. Buck told the crowd,

“I’m gone clear this shit up real quick because I see a lot of real ni*gas in here. I don’t f*ck with that nigga 50 Cent… For real, f*ck that ni*ga. [But] I gotta lotta love for Eminem though, that’s my ni%ga. Eminem don’t even agree with the bullsh#t that 50 Cent doing with me. Don’t worry about Buck, I’m good with or without some b%tch ass ni%ga named 50 motherf*cking Cent. I promise you that.”

Adding further insult, Buck also spoke on his old crew not being able to come to the D without paying a hefty tax. “I’m in Detroit, I’m in Eminem’s hometown…A lot of these ni*gas can’t come to Detroit, this is a no fly zone.”

Check the video of Young Buck’s verbal assault

(**WARNING** Explicit Language used)

