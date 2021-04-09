The 9 Best DMX Features And Collaborations

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

DMX has one of the toughest images, voices, and rap styles in the game. You can hear him growling like a pit-bull on many tracks or scaring the living day lights out of senior citizens.

He has seen much tribulation in the last 6 months though. He was sentenced to 6 months in an Arizona jail for violating probation for having cocaine in his system. It’s clear that DMX has a drug problem and seems to not be able to stay out of trouble but there is something underneath his hard exterior that we have grown to love. In hopes that positive energy will motivate Earl to go back to making “thugged out” music that we love and leave the drugs alone, we have taken a trip down memory lane and dug deep in the Youtube crates of music for the 5 Best DMX collaborations.

Aaliyah ft. DMX- Back In One Piece

Before Aaliyah died, she and DMX were able to get together on a track for the soundtrack to Romeo Must Die.

LL Cool J, DMX, Red Man, Canibus- 4,3,2,1

Jay-Z ft DMX- Money, Cash, Hoes

Probably one of the “hardest” beats I’ve ever heard, “Money Cash Hoes” is unconventional but you can’t help but sing along to the catchy hook. Before Drake’s “Successful” there was this!

DMX ft. Swizz Beats- Get It On The Floor

If you don’t want to punch someone in the face after this tune, then something is wrong!

DMX ft. Sisqo- What These B*tches Want?

One of the biggest summer anthems ever! Every female turned up the radio so she could hear if D, said her name at the end.

DMX ft. Sean Paul- Top Shotter

This is as hard as it gets–“Rip your butt hole out of place” PAUSE (Riley voice)

DMX ft. The Ruff Ryders- Ruff Ryders Anthem Remix

DMX laced the chorus on this but is it me or did Eve totally body everyone on this track?

Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliot, Lloyd Banks, Rah Digga, Papoose, Mary J. Blige, DMX- Touch It Remix

Wait, so Spliff Starr couldn’t get a verse?

DMX ft. Faith Evans- I Miss You

You could always count on DMX to deliver lyrics that are soul-deep!

