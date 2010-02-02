We Are The World For Haiti

More than 70 stars, spanning several generations, gathered in a Los Angeles recording studio Monday to record a new version of “We Are The World” to aid Haiti earthquake victims. None of the singers on the original song, recorded 25 years ago, were invited to participate in the update.

The new version was recorded at the same Hollywood studio as the original and was once again under the oversight of Quincy Jones and the song’s co-writer Lionel Richie.

Among the stars participating were Tony Bennett, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Barbra Streisand, Kanye West, Snoop Dogg and Miley Cyrus. Singer Josh Groban described the event as “inspired chaos,” and said he was thrilled to be part of the effort. “To be smack-dab in the middle of a sandwich between Barbra Streisand and Weezy (Lil Wayne) was personally a creative experience I don’t think I’ll ever have the pleasure of having again,” Groban added.

The song will make its world premiere during NBC’s coverage of the Vancouver Winter Olympics on February 12th. Both the song and an accompanying video will go on sale through online and traditional retailers, with all proceeds going toward the relief effort. The January 12th earthquake killed up to 200-thousand people in Haiti and devastated the already impoverished nation.

