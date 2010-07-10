Fat Joe Talks About Lil Wayne’s “Spirits”

Fat Joe recently stopped by Rikers Island to see his friend, and fellow rap star, Lil Wayne. Joe spoke with MTV News following his visit, and said “Weezy” is doing well behind bars. He states, quote, “He’s in great spirits. I love Lil Wayne; that’s like my little brother. He’s just the coolest dude on Earth.” Fat Joe says it was refreshing to be around Lil Wayne while he wasn’t under the influence of drugs, noting that he actually has a great sense of humor. Fat Joe remarks, quote, “I tell you one thing, him not being high made me realize how much funnier he is. This guy has jokes. We were up in there for four hours, just telling jokes, dying laughing, falling on the floor.”

Lil Wayne is currently serving a one-year sentence for weapons charges, and was recently sentenced to three years of probation in Arizona for drug charges. Despite his legal troubles, Fat Joe says Wayne’s heart is still in the right place. He adds, quote, “He’s charismatic. It’s just sad to see him over there like that, but I’m pretty sure he learned his lesson, and he’s gonna be focused.” Fat Joe is currently preparing to release his next album, “The Darkside Volume One.” The record is due in stores on July 27th.

