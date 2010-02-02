Weezy's Rebirth in Stores

After months of speculation, Lil Wayne’s highly-anticipated, rock-inspired release “Rebirth” is finally set to debut.

After several delays and numerous track leaks, the record will arrive in stores today (Tuesday 2/2). The first single from the album, “Prom Queen,” arrived more than a year ago, peaking at number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Other cuts on the album include “On Fire,” “One Way Trip,” and Wayne’s collaboration with Eminem, “Drop the World.” “Rebirth” was first expected to hit shelves on April 7th, 2009. Unfortunately, the record hit several snags on the road to its release and was postponed throughout last year. This past December, Amazon.com accidentally shipped 500 copies of “Rebirth” to customers who had pre-ordered the album.

Young Money Entertainment president Mack Maine says the final version of “Rebirth” will have a different track listing than the one featured on the prematurely-released album.

Unfortunately for Lil Wayne, the release of “Rebirth” comes just prior to what will be a difficult time in the emcee’s life. “Weezy” is due in court on February 9th to be formally sentenced to gun charges in New York City. The charges stem from a 2007 arrest after police found a pistol on Wayne’s tour bus. The rap star is expected to receive one year, but serve eight to ten months assuming good behavior.

