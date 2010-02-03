Jets fine Rex Ryan $50,000 for flipping "the bird"

The New York Jets fined head coach Rex Ryan $50,000 for making an obscene gesture to a fan at an MMA bout on Saturday.

Ryan apologized on Sunday for what he said was a “stupid and inappropriate” decision at the event in Miami.

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said at the time that the league would look into the incident. There’s no word yet on whether the NFL will also punish Ryan under its personal conduct policy.

During the season commissioner Roger Goodell fined Titans owner Bud Adams $250,000 for making an obscene gesture out of his private box during a win against the Bills.

