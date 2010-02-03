Top 10 Superbowl Foods

In honor of the upcoming Super Bowl, I thought I would share with you one of my other favorite pastimes: Eating. Yes, I love food, and the Super Bowl food is one of the best. So, here is my list of the Top 10 Super Bowl Foods. And yes, you must eat all of these on Super Bowl Sunday (just kidding.)

10. Vegetables and Dip

I’m not a big vegetable guy, but if you give me some ranch dressing, I’ll eat it up. My favorite is carrots with ranch dip. Tip to newbies: Don’t fill up on vegetables. I’ve made that mistake more than once. Eat a few, but save room for the better stuff.

9. Sushi

Sushi may be not be typical, but one year, when my house had a leak, sushi was the most convenient. It’s easy to eat, and it tastes very good.

8. Popcorn

Popcorn may be more of a movie food, but it serves its purpose well. Easy to eat, easy to fill up on as well. Be wary of eating too much.

7. Nachos

I’m not a big nacho fan in general, but I make an exception for Super Bowl Sunday. This is a halftime food; too messy to eat while watching the game on the couch. Devour it during halftime.

6. Chips and Salsa

I’m not big into spicy food, so the salsa has to be mild, or else I won’t eat it. I tend to fill up on chips and salsa, which doesn’t leave room for much else. I prefer the Tostitos “Hint of Lime” chips.

5. Peanuts

Has to be the salted, roasted kind. But, I devour these. Almost too much. They are very addicting.

4. Buffalo Wings

Yes, Buffalo wings are a bit low on the list. But, like I said, I don’t like things too spicy. Buffalo wings tend to be very spicy. But, one or two and I’m okay. They are tasty.

3. Chex Mix

I love Chex Mix, and always have. I’m not exactly sure what’s in it, but I know it’s good. Really good

2. Chips and Guacamole.

I love guacamole. A lot. Use Rotel for a more authentic taste.

1. Fried Chicken

The Must-Have at all Super Bowl parties. Can be homemade, from a local deli, or from KFC. I don’t care. I just want it. A lot of it.

