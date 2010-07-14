Authorities Investigating Waka Flocka Flame

Atlanta emcee Waka Flocka Flame is being investigated by police in Akron, Ohio. According to the “Cleveland Plain Dealer,” a woman told authorities that she was assaulted by the rapper while on his tour bus. On Monday morning, detectives boarded Waka Flocka Flame’s bus, which was parked outside of a Hilton Garden Inn. Lieutenant Rick Edwards remarks, quote, “We have an upset woman, but nothing has been determined yet.” Waka Flocka Flame was jailed briefly in March for violating his probation. He was also shot in the arm back in January during a robbery attempt at an Atlanta car wash. Waka Flocka Flame’s debut album, “Murda-Man Flocka,” is expected in stores sometime this year.

