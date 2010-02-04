Hot 96.3 at SB XLIV

Coutesy of ESPN

MIAMI — The New Orleans Saints stymied Peyton Manning, then intercepted him to seal the Super Bowl, rallying to beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 Sunday night.Tracy Porter intercepted a pass from Manning — of all people — and sprinted 74 yards for a touchdown and a 31-17 lead with 3:12 left. Playing in the Super Bowl for the first time, the Saints went on a 31-7 run after falling behind 10-0 early.MVP Drew Brees went 32 for 39 for 288 yards for the Saints, tying Tom Brady’s Super Bowl record for completions.

