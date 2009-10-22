Today’s Midday Drama came from Patricia…

Dear JJ,

I met this man almost a year ago. He had just moved here from Chicago. I spent almost every Mon-Fri with him because he told me that he was going to Chicago to visit his mom on the weekends. Well, I sent my friend (who also lives in Chicago) a picture of him and she said that she recognized him. She said that she had seen him several times coming into the beauty shop where she gets her hair done and he was always giving some woman $. She also said that she believed he was married to the woman. I confronted him and he admitted to being married but said he was going thru a divorce. I really think I love this guy. I just want to know what you and your listeners think.

Sincerely,

Patricia

