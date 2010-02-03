Lil Wayne: "I'm Looking Foward to Jail"

In the new Rolling Stone magazine edition, the music mag features one of “hip hop’s most unstopable forces”, Lil Wayne. Wayne speaks about his upcoming time in jail and his career.

“I don’t like to stop,” Wayne tells RS‘ Chris Norris. “I believe you stop when you die.” So in the weeks before he reports to Rikers Island, Wayne is keeping busy — recording tracks bound for Tha Carter IV (the album Cash Money staffers call “C4″ because it’ll be the bomb), shooting videos with his Young Money protégés, spending time with his growing family, and deliberately not asking anyone for advice about life on the inside. “This is Lil Wayne going to jail. Nobody I can talk to can tell me what that’s like,” he says. “I just say I’m looking forward to it.”

Read the rest of the Rolling Stone article here.

Source:Rolling Stone Magazine

