The Latest:Dwight Freeny Injury

Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney said Wednesday his ankle feels “a lot better than yesterday,” though is still unsure if he will be able to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday against New Orleans.

Wednesday morning, Freeney had the ankle elevated and said the injury, which he suffered in the AFC Championship Game, is day-to-day. He added that it was hard to put a definitive percentage on how it’s healing, but said the swelling had gone down a lot.

Freeney also said it’s hard to project how he’ll feel during the weekend, and

compared his current situation to past injuries.

“I’ve been on a Friday, ‘I don’t know if I can do it.’ Then Saturday, wait a

minute. All of the sudden things are working well,” Freeney said.

He brought up as an example a quadriceps injury he suffered early in the

season against Arizona. It was supposed to keep him out a couple weeks, but didn’t prevent him from playing in the Colts’ next game.

Freeney said Tuesday he probably wouldn’t practice during the week and will instead continue receiving treatment from the medical staff on a daily basis. The Colts have initially listed the Pro Bowl star as questionable, calling it a low, third-degree ankle injury.

Source: MetroNews

