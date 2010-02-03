The Latest:Dwight Freeny Injury

National
Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney said Wednesday his ankle feels “a lot better than yesterday,” though is still unsure if he  will be able to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday against New Orleans.

 

Wednesday morning, Freeney had the ankle elevated and said the injury, which he  suffered in the AFC Championship Game, is day-to-day. He added that it was hard to put a definitive percentage on how it’s healing, but said the swelling had gone down a lot.

 

Freeney also said it’s hard to project how he’ll feel during the weekend, and

compared his current situation to past injuries.

 

“I’ve  been on a  Friday, ‘I don’t know if I can do it.’ Then Saturday, wait a

minute. All of the sudden things are working well,” Freeney said.

 

He  brought  up as  an example  a quadriceps  injury he  suffered early in the

season  against Arizona.  It was supposed to  keep him out a couple weeks, but didn’t prevent him from playing in the Colts’ next game.

 

Freeney said Tuesday he probably wouldn’t practice during the week and will instead  continue receiving treatment from the medical staff on a daily basis.  The  Colts have initially listed the Pro Bowl star as questionable, calling it a low, third-degree ankle injury.

