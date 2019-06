National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day TODAY!

DID YOU KNOW! HIV/AIDS is a the leading cause of death for African Americans African Americans account for about 13% of the US population, but; account for about half (49%) of the people who are infected with HIV/AIDS. In Indiana African American Males account for 35% of HIV cases and 24% of AIDS cases African American Women account for 66% of HIV cases and 55% of AIDS cases African Americans account for 40% of Chlamydia cases African Americans account for 60% of Gonorrhea cases African Americans account for 34% of Syphilis cases