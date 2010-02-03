8 Year Old Boy Sends His Allowance To Haiti

VIA: 9news.com

Third-grader Amirikis Smith thought being mentioned in Obama’s speech was ‘amazing.’

“It lives on,” the president said, “in the 8-year-old boy in Louisiana, who just sent me his allowance and asked if I would give it the people of Haiti.” The president did not identify the young man by name, but on Thursday the White House said it was Amirikis Smith, a third-grader at Red River Elementary School in Coushatta, where he lives with his grandparents, Vera and the Rev. Louis Smith Jr., who ministers at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in nearby Shreveport.