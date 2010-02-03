BREAKING NEWS: Tiger Woods slated to 'make a shock return' to upcoming golf tournament

Coutesy of NYDailyNews

Tiger Woods could be out of sex rehab and back on the links in two weeks, an Australian newspaper reported Wednesday.

Woods is “poised to make a shock return to competitive golf” in the upcoming Accenture Match Play Championship in Arizona, according to the Herald Sun of Melbourne, which did not cite a source.

The top spokesman for the PGA Tour would not confirm the Herald Sun story.

“We have no comment,” Ty Votaw said.

Still, if true, this would mark the first time Woods competed in a golf tournament since the sex scandal that ruined his good-guy reputation exploded around Thanksgiving.

Tiger won the Accenture tournament in 2003, 2004 and 2008.

But Accenture was one of the first corporations to dump Woods as a pitchman following revelations that the golfing great cheated on his wife with a bevy of babes.

After apologizing for his “transgressions,” Woods announced he was taking a break from pro golf and trying to salvage his marriage to Elin Nordegren.

Recently, Woods was spotted at a sex addiction clinic in Mississippi.

Earlier, another golfing legend, Tom Watson, predicted that Woods would return “probably this year” in an interview with an NBC affiliate in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, kinky porn actress Joslyn James (real name Veronica Siwik-Daniels) was expected to dish later Wednesday on her “longterm, intimate relationship with Tiger Woods.”

James “was in love with him and had every reason to believe he loved her,” her high-powered lawyer, Gloria Allred, said.

Allred also reps New York party girl Rachel Uchitel, the first of the women Woods reportedly bedded to be outed.

James reportedly is upset that the Canadian golf ball manufacturer, Creative Classics, included her in their “Mistress Collection.”

Each “Tail of the Tiger” golf ball features a portrait of a woman Woods reportedly bedded.

James “is concerned that the risk of violence against women may be increased because of this product,” Allred said.

