UPDATE: Colts School Delay

The Indianapolis Public Schools is revising its plan for a two-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 8 after push back from the Indiana Department of Education.

Education Department officials issued a statement today saying IPS’ plan was not acceptable because it did not meet the minimum hours required for instruction.

The new IPS plan, developed to ensure a smooth opening of school on the day after the Indianapolis Colts play in Super Bowl XLIV, calls for a one-hour delay in the morning, and extending the school day by approximately 30 minutes in the afternoon.

“A one-hour delay gives us what we need to help our staff be ready in the morning, and meets the state’s instructional requirements,” said Superintendent Eugene G. White. “Our student’s safety and well-being is always our first priority. We will always look for proactive solutions to stave off potential problems.”

Secondary students who normally start school at 7:30 a.m. will begin the day at 8:30 a.m. Dismissal will be at 3 p.m. instead of 2:30 p.m.

Elementary students who usually start school at 9:05 a.m. will begin at 10:05 and will dismiss at 4:10 p.m. instead of 3:40 p.m. Those elementary schools that normally begin at 9:15 a.m. will open at 10:15 a.m. and will dismiss at 4:20 p.m. rather than 3:50 p.m.

Students are expected to arrive home roughly 30 minutes later than a typical school day.

There will be not be after-school tutoring offered and no early afternoon extracurricular bus runs on Monday, Feb. 8.

