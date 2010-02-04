School 'Fight Club': Queens wrestling teacher told kids to punch classmate, ex-student says

It wasn’t the first fight club.

A year before he was arrested for forcing fourth-graders into a wrestling match, a Queens teacher was accused of ordering students to punch an unruly classmate.

The disturbing accusation against Joseph Gullotta came to light as students and parents at Public School 65 expressed outrage about the goings-on.

“It’s shocking,” said Jovan Ortiz, 10. “I thought he would learn.”

Jovan, who was in Gullotta’s class last year, said the teacher came up with a brutal scheme to control his behavior.

“My teacher said if I got out of my seat, kids were allowed to punch me in my face,” he said.

His mother, Wajana Vallechillo, said she filed a complaint after classmates punched Jovan in the stomach twice.

During a sitdown at the Ozone Park school, Gullotta cried and said he was just trying to “toughen up” Jovan, the mother said.

Officials wouldn’t comment on Vallechillo’s specific allegation, but said they haven’t substantiated any complaints against Gullotta, 29.

“If this would have been nixed then, this wouldn’t have happened,” Vallechillo said.

“He teaches through violence. He incites violence in children.”

That’s exactly what prosecutors say Gullotta did last week when two students got into an argument.

Prosecutors say he suggested 10-year-old Tomas Rivera vent his anger by wrestling with 9-year-old Justin Stokel, while other students watched in the locked classroom.

“I was surprised because I never saw a teacher let a student do that,” said Selena Morales, 9, who was in the class. “I was kind of scared, terrified.”

Both boys were injured and were told to lie about how it happened when they were finally allowed to see the school nurse two hours later, prosecutors said.

Gullotta and teacher’s aide Abraham Fox, 43, were charged with child endangerment and yanked out of school Friday.

Gullotta, a teacher at the school since 2004, was sent to a reassignment center known as a “rubber room.”

Fox has been suspended without pay.

Fox’s father blasted cops for taking the word of two kids.

“He saw no fight in the classroom,” the father said. “Nothing happened, nothing untoward, nothing unusual. …

“They should have said there’s no evidence to back your statement based on two 10-year-old children.

“He saw a bleeding lip and recommended he go to the nurse.”

With Michael J. Feeney and Henrick Karoliszyn

