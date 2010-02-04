Saints Win Super Bowl, says Madden NFL

Madden NFL popped into headlines today, predicting a sunny Super Bowl win for the New Orleans Saints, and eight months of winter for the Indianapolis Colts.

Every year, Electronic Arts runs a Super Bowl simulation within their video game, Madden NFL. And five out of the last six years, the game’s results have predicted the Super Bowl winner correctly. The simulation’s only miss was the Giants’ Super Bowl XLII victory over the Patriots, and even Nostradamus couldn’t have seen that one coming.

This year, Madden NFL predicts a close Saints victory, with a final score of 35 – 31 over the Colts. According to the game, Drew Brees will be named the MVP after passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Reggie Bush will account for two more touchdowns, one rushing, and one on a punt return.

On the other side of the football, Colts’ QB Peyton Manning will throw for 322 yards and three touchdowns in a great-but-not-good-enough performance.

But before Saints fans start celebrating and Colts fans call for a new coach, it’s important to note that the Madden simulation only takes into account the perceived skill levels of each player on the field. Intangibles such as nerves and inexperience are not reflected. And according to this G4 video of the simulation, neither is Dwight Freeney’s questionable ankle, as the Colts’ defensive superstar can clearly be seen running and jumping down the tunnel at the head of his team before the game.

But whether he plays in the real Super Bowl or not, Madden NFL sees the Colts limping home on Sunday, and all of New Orleans jumping for joy.

Also On Hot 96.3: