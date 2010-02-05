Super Bet: Wild Wayne VS Jay Rio

The biggest football game of the year goes down on Sunday, Febuary 7th.

Two National Football Teams are set for World Championship glory. The NFC is represented by the New Orleans Saints, their first World Championship bid. The AFC is represented by the Indianapolis Colts, their fourth time in franchaise history to play for football’s highest prize.

The stakes just got a little higher:

Two local Afternoon radio personalities are putting down their pride and backing their city towards the ultimate prize in football.

New Orleans’ “Wild”Wayne from Q93 and Indianapolis’ Jay Rio from Hot963 has a special bet in place for the loser.

The “Super Bet” is a Color Pride bet: Loser will have to be painted in the winner’s colors, taking several photos and videos admitting whose team is the best. The loser will also play “Team Anthems” during their shows from the winning team. Local food favorties will be sent to the winner.

Check out the audio from Thursday’s Rio on the Radio show: