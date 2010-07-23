JJ's Movie Review: Inception

Went out to the movies last night to see Inception because I had heard some really great reviews from friends. I had not seen one preview or commercial so I just went off of what my friends and co-workers said. First off, the movie starts at 10:30 and ends at 1AM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! OMG!!! My butt was hurting after that movie! LOL! However, I thought the movie was great! It seemed alot like The Matrix. The beginning of the movie was alittle confusing to me but it all made sense in the end. Ok Ok, so I fell asleep at one point in the movie but not because it was boring. I was just super tired. I will say this…I have not seen a movie with Leonardo that wasn’t great. This was no exception. I do believe that I may need to see it one or two more times to understand a few things but it is worth it. A dream inside of a dream inside of a dream…that is some deep stuff right there! I was waiting for Lawrence Fishburne to show up and say ” Blue or Red Pill Leo?” LOL! I would definitely recommend everyone to see this movie if you like movies that challenge your mind.

