Soulja Boy Sentenced to Probation

According to AllHipHop.com, a judge has sentenced popular rapper Soulja Boy to a year of probation over an October 2009 incident in Henry County, Georgia.

The rapper was among a group of about 40 people who were shooting a video in an abandon house. When police officers arrived to investigate complaints in the area, the group of people assembled fled on foot.

Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested and sent to the Henry County Jail, but was quickly bonded out.

The rapper admitted to the charges in court earlier this week and was sentenced to 12 months probation and given a $1,000 fine. The arrest hasn’t slowed Soulja Boy down over the past year. He is currently working on a book titled Teenage Millionaire, he recently wrapped up shooting on two movies with actor Nick Cannon and is producing tracks on Kanye West’s new album.

“I produced a few songs for Kanye’s album,” Soulja Boy told AllHipHop.com. “Its really special for me and I think it’s going to be really amazing. We we’re in the studio in Los Angeles. I did one track that I know people are going to go crazy over.”

