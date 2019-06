Last night, BET’s SOS – Saving Our Selves: Help for Haiti benefit concert. The evening was hosted by Pharell, Queen Latifah and Diddy with performances by Wyclef, Nas, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige and more.

This was Chris Brown’s first televised performance since the domestic violence charge in 2009.

Please continue to donate to our friends in Haiti. Click to see how you can donate to the Recovery of Haiti.

