National Museum of Hip Hop will be televised

That’s right, the National Museum of Hip-Hop announced that their 2010 Hall of Hip-Hop Awards, which annually inducts legends and icons into the organization’s Hall of Fame; will be televised for the first time in history.

There are shows, such as the Grammys which include several Hip-Hop categories, but the President of the National Museum of Hip Hop, Craig Wilson points out that many of the pioneers who laid the groundwork for the culture’s commercial boom have not received their just due. So this years event will not only feature the artist(s) but seeks to recognize icons in all of the elements of Hip-Hop culture: emceeing, DJing, graffiti art, and b-boying.

Others involved in the production of hip hop such as, filmmakers, and fashion will be recognized as well.

On April 6, KRS-One and Chuck D will host the NMoH’s “Hip-Hop Immortal,” an invitation only event from New York’s M2 Ultra Lounge on 530 West 28th Street.

The show will feature a special DJ set from Grandmaster Flash, and offer a silent auction, VIP gift bags, raffle, and live performances.

