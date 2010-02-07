What's Hot
Get Your Makeup Right For Superbowl Sunday

Show your team spirit this Superbowl Sunday by rocking an awesome themed makeup look! Makeup is a fun way to show support for your favorite Superbowl team. If you want help achieving the right look you’re in the right place! We have the best tips and tutorials to keep you from looking like this:

Here are our recommendations for the best makeup to keep you looking amazing while you root for your team this Sunday.

For The Colts Fan:

1.) Benefit Badgal Blue Mascara

2.) Colorful Mono Eyeshadow

For The Saints Fan:

1.) Yves Saint Laurent OMBRES 5 LUMIÈRES

2.) Sephora Glitter Eyeliner

Also, take a look at these tutorials:

 

