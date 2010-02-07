Beyonce’s Dereon Sued For A Half Million

Beyonce will soon be trading in her hair glitz and high fashion designer duds for standard court room apparel, because according to StyleList that’s exactly where shes headed.

The pop super star is being sued by Hong Kong manufacturer Vier International Ltd. for breach of contract. StyleList states,

According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the apparel maker claims it lost more than $500,000 because clothing company Donna Loren LLC and shipping outfit HJM International were “conspirators who induced the shipment of goods to the United States with the intent to convert them or pay less than the agreed upon contract price,” says the source. The alleged low-balling scheme reaches far and wide. Vier also names Beyond Productions LLC and House of Deréon — both companies owned by Knowles and partners — for taking part through purchase orders and requesting manufacturer specifications. Along with looking for its $500k back, Vier is not playing around: The company included claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), the same law used in most Mafia prosecutions!

While 500K seems like pocket change for Beyonce, the legal implications involved in his case could smear her flawless character. We’re sure her dad/manager/pitbull Mr. Knowles is already working diligently to separate Beyonce from this mess. Either way, get your legal team together girl!

