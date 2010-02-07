Meet the Norwoods

Look for a new reality series on the new reality channel, VH-1 starring the entire Norwood family. The one-hour, 11-episode series will give viewers a glimpse into the lives of the Norwood family and their family business, Rn’B Productions.

The show documents Brandy as she records her next album with Timbaland, while raising her seven-year-old daughter Sy’rai. Her younger brother Ray J digs beyond his notorious bad boy image and collaborates on his own musical project with Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and other producers.

My question….is every female act going to get thier own reality series for thier comback move? You know like Keisha Cole, Monica, Fantasia & Pep. Are you ready for more reality?

Also On Hot 96.3: