Jay-Z To Appear In Super Bowl Music Video

The Rutgers Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Kynan Johns will be throwin’ it down Jay-Z style Sunday evening as they appear with the legendary rapper in a Super Bowl XLIV music video.

The 2-minute teaser is set to air just minutes before the 6:28 p.m. ET kickoff between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts.

Appearing in a music video is “outside the mainstream of classical music,” admits Johns, director of orchestras at Mason Gross School of the Arts. “It doesn’t happen in our realm.” Johns says the arrangement of the song is a fusion of rap and rock injected with a substantive orchestral presence.

I can’t wait!!!

