Lil Wayne Prepares For Prison, Talks Tha Carter IV

News of Lil Wayne going to jail may have had some people thinking that Weezy would somehow stop his recording to handle life behind bars. Recently, Wayne and his camp spoke to Rolling Stone about this and noted that, while Wayne is preparing for his incarceration, he is also making sure that his fans will have new material while he is away.

“I don’t like to stop. I believe you stop when you die,” he said in the interview.

With no stop in mind, Wayne is preparing new music for Tha Carter IV, the latest edition of his series. The series has been quite successful to date, something Young Money hopes will continue. Promising “faster” and “tougher” beats, the new album may drop soon after he is released. But, Wayne also promises to work while he’s inside.

“I’ll have an iPod, and I”ll make sure they keep sending me beats.”

As for jail?

“This is Lil Wayne going to jail. Nobody I can talk to can tell me what that’s like. I just say I’m looking forward to it.”

To read the article in its entirety, visit Rolling Stone and newstands near you.

