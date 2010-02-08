African American Country Singer – Darius Rucker

VIA: Biography.Com

Singer and song writer Darius Rucker formerly of the hit pop group Hootie and The BlowFish, is the first African American to reach the top of the country music chart since Charley Pride in 1988. His hit single “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It” from his album titled “Learn To Live” jumped to Top 20 in July 2008.

Rucker’s single eventually hit No. 1 on the country charts, and the album received platinum status in 2009. The album’s next two singles “It Won’t Be Like This For Long” and “Alright” also hit No. 1 on the charts, making Rucker the first country music singer to have his first three singles reach No. 1 since Wynona Judd in 1992. Rucker’s album also gained the attention of critics, and earned him two Country Music Association award nominations in 2009, including Male Vocalist of the Year.

See the video for his platinum single below:

Let Her Cry:

