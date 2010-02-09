VIDEO: Rihanna's "Rude Boy" Teaser

Rihanna recently opened up what’s to come for her forthcoming music video which is aimed to support single “Rude Boy”. While people speculated that it would be similar to her other raunchy videos for the previous “Rated R” singles, the Barbadian songstress herself assured fans it will be different.

“[It’s] completely different from any other video I’ve shot before,” she told Carson Daly on his Amp Radio show. “A lot of my videos are really dark and edgy and tough. ‘Rude Boy’ is more playing along the lines from my roots.”

“We used a lot of color, but also the costumes were very Jamaican dance-hall queen type,” she added. The video is directed by Melina Matsoukas and reportedly will be premiered in early February.

Here’s a clip! The full video premieres Thursday!

