Drake Launches Eco-Friendly 'Home Away From Home Tour'

(AllHipHop News) Grammy nominated Canadian rapper Drake has announced his first ever North American solo tour with the launch of “The Away From Home Tour.”

Drake will hit the road for 25 dates with fellow Canadian rapper K-Os and New York City based synth-pop band, Francis & The Lights.

The 25-date tour will kick off on April 5 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois and will wind down May 8 in Plymouth, New Hampshire at a private location.

Drake has teamed with Reverb, a non-profit environmental organization, to make the tour eco-friendly , by “greening” the tour using biodiesel fuel in his tour bus, in addition to using biodegradable and recycled products on his tour bus and backstage.

Drake will play a variety of festivals on the tour, including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and The Bamboozle festival.

The tour is Drake’s first official tour since wrapping up the Lil Wayne headlined, Young Money Presents: The America’s Most Wanted Music Festival Tour dates are listed below:

Date City/State Venue

4/06/2010 Charleston, IL Eastern Illinois University

4/07/2010 Columbus, OH Private Location

4/09/2010 State College, PA Penn State University

4/10/2010 Boston, MA Private Location

4/11/2010 Lock Haven, PA Private Location

4/14/2010 East Lansing, MI Michigan State University

4/15/2010 Rochester Hills, MI Oakland University

4/16//2010 Morgantown, WV West Virginia University

4/21/2010 Orlando, FL University Central Florida

4/22/2010 Greenville, SC Furman University

4/23/2010 TBA

4/24/2010 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

4/26/2010 Kansas City, MO University of Missouri – Kansas City

4/27/2010 Lexington, KY University of Kentucky

4/29/2010 Lowell, MA University Mass Lowell

4/30/2010 Syracuse, NY Private Location

5/01/2010 Boston, MA Private Location

5/01/2010 East Rutherford, NJ Bamboozle Festival

5/04/2010 Worcester, MA Holy Cross

5/05/2010 Towson, MD Towson University

5/06/2010 Cheney, PA Cheyney University

5/07/2010 Ithaca, NY Private Location

5/08/2010 Plymouth, NH Private Location