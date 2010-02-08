Faith Evans Busy Preparing New Album & Reality Show

Five years after her last album, 2005’s The First Lady, Faith Evans is working on a new album and reality series.

Evans’ reality show, “It’s All About Faith,” will chronicle the singer’s return to the spotlight. The show is being produced by E1 Television, whose E1 Music division will be releasing her as-yet-untitled sixth album through her own imprint, Prolific Music Group.

“2010 is shaping up to be an amazing year for me,” said Faith. “To be in a place where I have grown from an entertainer to an entrepreneur is truly a blessing. I am excited to share this incredible experience with my fans and the world.”

“Working with Faith on her new highly anticipated album and this compelling reality series is a perfect example of how E1 Entertainment is implementing its strategy of utilizing its three business pillars — Television, Film and Music,” added John Morayniss, CEO of E1 Television.

