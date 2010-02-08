REVEALED: Details Of Alicia & Bey's "Love Song" Video

The new Alicia Keys and Beyonce music video for ‘Put It In A Love Song’ is said to have an upbeat and vibrant Carnival-inspired theme. As reported previously, the video shoot is taking place tomorrow in the South American nation of Rio de Janeiro.

A Brazilian newspaper even goes on to say that the clip will be shot against the backdrop of Rio’s landscape, including a slum, a school, and the Sambadrome where Carnival parades are held. The two R&B songstresses are expected to be outfitted in Carnival-inspired costumes, including Swarovski headwear.

‘Put It in a Love Song’ is the third single to be lifted from Alicia’s fourth studio album ‘The Element of Freedom’, which is currently No. 11 on the Billboard 200. Rio has also provided the backdrop for other notable videos including Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us’.

