T.I. And Ludacris Help Atlanta Flood Victims

Ludacris and T.I. are pitching in to help their Atlanta hometown rebound from devastating and deadly floods that have caused $61 million in damages and destroyed nearly 500 homes.

The Ludacris Foundation is teaming with Home Depot and Sam’s Club to assist victims, and each rapper is donating $10,000 to the effort, according to TMZ.com.

The foundation’s rep said they are planning a large food bank and a gift card giveaway that could happen as soon as Friday.

In other Luda news, the rapper will be honored for his philanthropic efforts at the Big “O” Youth Educational Dream Foundation’s bi-annual fundraising gala next month in Atlanta.

