Gary Coleman…at it again?

Yep, he’s back in the news. Yes, it’s still not anything good. From reading at eurweb.com, Gary Coleman, who turned 42 today, plead guilty in to a criminal mischief charge associated to a domestic violence case last April in Utah.

News sources say that Gary took a plea deal to avoid the domestic violence case. In return he was sentenced to 31 1/2 days in jail. However he will serve the time only if he fails to complete a domestic violence course and pay a $595 fine.

“What you talking bout Wilson?”, lol I can’t get enough

