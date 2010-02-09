Gary Coleman…at it again?

What's Hot
Yep, he’s back in the news.  Yes, it’s still not anything good.  From reading at eurweb.com, Gary Coleman, who turned 42 today, plead guilty in to a criminal mischief charge associated to a domestic violence case last April in Utah.

News sources say that Gary took a plea deal to avoid the domestic violence case.  In return he was sentenced to 31 1/2 days in jail. However he will serve the time only if he fails to complete a domestic violence course and pay a $595 fine.

“What you talking bout Wilson?”, lol I can’t get enough

