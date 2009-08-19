Andy Warhol's MJ Portrait Sold In The Hamptons

A New York art gallery has sold an Andy Warhol portrait of Michael Jackson, but won’t reveal the purchase price or the buyer.

The Vered Gallery in East Hampton sold the 30-by-26-inch painting showing a smiling Jackson in a red jacket from his 1980s “Thriller” days to a buyer who requested anonymity.

The auction, which closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, was conducted online, by phone and at the gallery. The seller is a private collector.

Gallery co-owner Janet Lehr would not disclose the final bid price, but did say it was more than a million dollars.

