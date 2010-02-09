Faith is Back!!

In a whole new light. As every female artist must do now adays, Faith has her own reality tv series coming out this year. Is it with the new reality channel, VH-1, heck naw its…

“It’s All About Faith,” due later this year from producers E1 Television and E1 Music.

The series, co-produced by Evans and Ten2One Entertainment, will also follow Faith at home with her husband/manager Todd Russaw and their four children.

Faith’s 6th album is due later this year on Prolific Music Group, which is distributed by E1 Music.

