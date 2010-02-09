Joe Jackson: Murray ‘A Fall Guy’ In Bigger MJ Death Conspiracy

Los Angeles, California — Michael Jackson’s father suspects his son was murdered and that Dr. Conrad Murray is “just a fall guy” in a conspiracy.

Joe Jackson appeared on CNN’s “Larry King Live” on Monday night, just hours after sitting in a courtroom to hear Murray plead not guilty to a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in his son’s death last summer.

A Los Angeles judge set bail at $75,000, despite arguments from the prosecutor that Murray is a flight risk and needs a higher bail. Murray posted the bond and was released several hours later.

Michael Jackson’s family, including his parents, four of his brothers and one sister, filled the first two rows of the small courtroom.

