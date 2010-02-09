Mathew Knowles Jumpoff Gives Birth To Baby Boy

I recently told you that Beyonce was a big sis to a little girl, well apparently that could be wrong. Sources are reporting that Mathew Knowles‘ baby mama Alexsandra Wright is claiming that she delivered a baby boy last Thursday.

Alexsandra says the baby’s name is Nixon. Wright claims she and Mathew picked out the baby name together.

Wright has a court date next week in an attempt to dislodge some support money from Mathew. Apparently Alexsandra hasn’t gotten a penny from Mathew for the baby.

In true fashion, Mathew’s reps told TMZ that he knows nothing about a baby being born and says the rumors are untrue:

“We are not aware of the birth of a child. Mr. Knowles has never had a DNA test. These rumors are untrue.”

