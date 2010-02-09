VIDEO: Gabourey Sidibe's Mom Sings In NYC Subway

Gabourey Sidibe may be remembered forever for her role in “Precious”, but her mom is just as famous in her own right – she performs three times a week in NYC subways!

Alice Tan Ridley, formerly a nursery school teacher and teacher’s aide, told the New York Post that she makes enough to support her family by singing:

“When I come home at the end of the day, I have enough to pay my bills and feed my kids,” she said, adding, “My name is not on Gabby’s paycheck.”

The singer also shared that she helped Gabby land her incredible role. “Four years ago, they asked me to play the part of the mother,” she said. “But being a mom and teacher, I just couldn’t play that part. It was just too hard.

Take a look:

