Former Addict Maia Campbell: Back & Looking Better!

A few months ago, a heartbreaking video of actress Maia Campbell surfaced on the net. It had been years since we had seen or heard anything from her – and it was for good reason. According to the clip, she had become a cracked-out druggie. We later found out that she had, at one time, been diagnosed with bi-polar/manic depression. She’d also fallen into a downward spiral once her mother passed in 2006. It became clear that the mental illness and substance abuse had taken its toll on her.

Watch the NSFW video here.

But since then, her family put out a statement that she would be entering rehab, and it seems to be working. She was recently spotted out and about looking much healthier.

According to photographer Seven, Maia was “looking good and very happy and upbeat.” There was no sign of her being high, and she was carrying a bag of Miss Jessie’s hair care products. She was also very willing to take photos.

