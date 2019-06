Before being sentenced today in NYC, Lil Wayne hopped on Lil Twist’s Ustream broadcast last night to say some parting words.

Fat Joe made a guest appearance during the broadcast, and Drake called in. You can watch the an archive of the entire broadcast on Lil Twist’s Ustream.

