VIDEO: Alicia & Bey On The Set Of "Love Song"

As we told you yesterday, Alicia Keys and Beyonce have begun shooting the video for their song, “Put It In A Love Song.” Details were revealed that the vid would take place in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and that the ladies would be decked out in traditional Carnival-inspired attire.

We’ve been seeing photos of the two ladies on set all week, but finally some clips have been released. Enjoy!

