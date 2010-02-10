News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

VIDEO: Alicia & Bey On The Set Of "Love Song"

Leave a comment

As we told you yesterday, Alicia Keys and Beyonce have begun shooting the video for their song, “Put It In A Love Song.” Details were revealed that the vid would take place in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and that the ladies would be decked out in traditional Carnival-inspired attire.

We’ve been seeing photos of the two ladies on set all week, but finally some clips have been released. Enjoy!

GALLERY: Is Alicia Digging For Gold?

GALLERY: Beyonce, The Morning After Her Brazilian Fall

Alicia Keys , Beyonce , on the set , Put It In A Love Song , rio de janeiro , video clips

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close