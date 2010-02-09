Restaurant Owner Confirms Reggie & Kim K's Engagement

It looks like the rumors are true…Reggie Bush did pop the question to girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

A source, who was in Miami for the Super Bowl festivities, tells ybf.com that the owner of the restaurant Prime 112, Myles Chefetz, confirmed it last night:

Owner Myles (who also owns Nemo, Prime Italiano, and 2 other Miami restaurants) made his “check on the patrons” rounds to all the tables last night as many owners do. When he stopped at his friend Ludacris‘ table where our source was sitting, Myles told the table that Reggie and Kim had just gotten engaged on Friday!

Mr. Chefetz even dished the details to Luda’s table: Reggie popped the question in a private corner of the restaurant with both his and Kim’s family there. In the pics of the couple leaving the restaurant Friday, it was obvious that Kim was hiding her left hand. And Reggie was even caught checking her hand, possibly to see if it was covered. Kim “publicity hog” Kardashian keeping this a secret is a miracle. But she’s likely holding off on officially announcing the news because it’s her Super Bowl champ man’s time to shine. Or she’s just holding off for the highest bidder to pay her for the full story.

Well it looks like Kimmy got her wish!! Congrats to the couple.

