Are You Hot 96.3's Next Radio Star?

The Search Is On…Hot 96.3 Is Looking For “The Next Radio Star”… Ever Thought “I Can Do A Radio Show” This Is Your Opportunity To Work On The Air At Hot 96.3…

You Can Enter Two Ways… If You Have A Demo And Resume…

E-Mail It To hot963radiostar@gmail.com

If You’re New To The Radio Game, Hot 96.3 Will Be Holding Street Auditions!

2/11 6-8p at Hamilton Southeastern High School during Hot Hoops.

2/12 7:30-8:30p Dave & Busters (Castleton) during FAFSA Friday

2/13 3-5p Mo Money Taxes (Keystone Avenue) during WES Ticket Stop

2/19 7:30-8:30p Dave & Busters (Castleton) during FAFSA Friday

2/20 TBA

Hot 96.3 Will Choose The Finalists… And The Hot 963 Listeners Will Vote On Who Will Be The Next Radio Star… Radio Experience Is Not Required… It Could Be You! This Is A Real Job Opportunity That Only A One Will Win… Are You The Next Radio Star?

Also On Hot 96.3: