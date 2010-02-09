Meet Singer, Songwriter Kwanza Jones

Singer, songwriter & guitarist Kwanza Jones is about to become a household name. The singer is preparing the release of her upcoming album “Supercharged” this spring and we’re loving what we’re hearing.

Kwanza recently joined Beyonce, Katie Ford, Halle Berry, Lee Daniels and more in support of ‘Girls Are Not for Sale’ Campaign, which is part of GEMS Organization. She’s set to appear in the music video for charity single “This is to Mother You” featuring Sinead O’Connor and Mary J. Blige which will debut next month.

Originally from Washington, DC, she won the title Miss Baltimore and later attended Princeton University, yup the same school as First Lady Michelle Obama, so you know the girl is smart!!!

Check out her video for “Everything Around You” (I’m Not Happy):

