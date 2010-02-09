Faith Evans To Get Her Own Reality Show

After taking a hiatus out of the limelight to concentrate on her family, the former first lady of Bad Boy is stepping back onto the scene.

From HipHopWired:

Faith Evans is gearing up to share her life with fans nationwide through a new reality show via E1 Television and Ten2OneEntertainment.

The mother of four will star in her “It’s All About Faith” show chronicling her return to music and home life with husband Todd Russaw.

In between shooting for her show, Faith has been in the studio recording new material for her 6th studio album on her Prolific Music Group imprint which distributes through E1 Music.

Obviously excited about returning to music, Faith released a statement in a press release saying,

“2010 is shaping up to be an amazing year for me! To be in a place where I have grown from an entertainer to an entrepreneur is truly a blessing. I am excited to share this incredible experience with my fans and the world.”

Her reality TV show is set to premiere later this year.

No word on what network will pick it up.

